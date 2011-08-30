UNITED NATIONS Libya's interim leadership has rejected the idea of deploying any kind of international military force or observers, the U.N. special envoy on post-conflict planning for Libya said on Tuesday.

"We don't now expect military observers to be requested by the (Libyan interim leadership)," envoy Ian Martin told reporters after attending a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

"It's very clear that the Libyans want to avoid any kind of military deployment of the U.N. or others," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday Mustafa Abdel Jalil, chairman of the National Transitional Council (NTC), said that Libya did not need outside help to maintain security.

Martin, however, said the United Nations expected that the NTC would ask it to help establish a police force.

"They are very seriously interested in assistance with policing to get the public security situation under control and gradually develop a democratically accountable public security force," Martin said.

The Libyan civil war is not over yet.

Although forces who fought for six months to depose former ruler Muammar Gaddafi now control most of the country, Gaddafi's forces are holding out in a few Libyan towns, even though their leader has gone to ground and most of his family has fled the country.

