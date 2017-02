NEW YORK Libyan rebels will discuss the indictments of Muammar Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and his intelligence chief with the International Criminal Court but would like to try them as war criminals in Libya, a Libyan U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

Libyan Deputy U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi, a key figure in the Libyan opposition movement, was speaking to reporters at the Libyan U.N. mission in New York.

(Reporting by Patrick Worsnip, writing by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Eric Beech)