KABUL The United States embassy in Kabul appealed to Afghan leaders on Wednesday for help "maintaining calm" over the anti-Muslim video, a statement said.

President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the video amid simmering tensions in the Afghan capital on Wednesday over the video, with many fearing it could trigger protests like those seen in Libya and Egypt.

(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Alison Williams)