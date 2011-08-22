Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the media about Syria after her meeting with Norway's Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere at the State Department in Washington August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the international alliance on Libya agreed on Monday that senior diplomats will meet in Istanbul to discuss the next steps for the country, the State Department said.

Clinton spoke by telephone with members of the "contact group" on Libya, which includes key European and Arab allies, and voiced strong support for Libya's rebel Transitional National Council as it plots a course for a democratic transition in Libya, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

"The plan is for the political directors to meet on Thursday," Nuland said, adding that the Istanbul meeting would allow the international alliance to discuss what types of help they may be able to offer the rebels.

"This must be and will be a Libyan-led transition," she said.

(Editing by Eric Beech)