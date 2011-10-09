TRIPOLI Workers protesting at the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Company on Sunday said they would strike until managers were replaced and possibly tried for fighting alongside Gaddafi.

Most of the crowd worked for Waha Oil, a joint venture with American firms ConocoPhillips, Marathon and Amerada Hess.

Documents proving managers had used the Waha Oil complex as a base for Gaddafi fighters had been presented to the NOC chairman that morning, protesters said.

The oil fields had been targeted by NATO because they were used to feed, shelter and equip loyalist fighters, according to the workers, who said it could take four to six months to restart flows.

"There is a lot of damage at the fields ... especially at Gialo and Waha," said Ahmed Zahmun, a Waha Oil protester.

In an interview last week, the NOC's chairman told Reuters that NATO airstrikes on Libyan oil fields had been executed with "surgical precision."

A source at NOC confirmed Nouri Berouin, the chairman, had met Waha Oil workers on Sunday, but added requests to remove directors had not been heeded.

MIXED FATE

Other North American firms in Libya are facing contrasting fortunes, with Occidental and Suncor both restarting production at fields in the eastern part of the Sirte basin this week.

European companies, including German, Italian and French oil firms, have also succeeded in pumping oil for the first time since war broke out, but they have met with mixed fates as well.

Last week an operations manager at Eni's headquarters in Tripoli told Reuters the Italian oil and gas company's largest oilfield, Elephant, lay in ruins and would not restart until 2012. Eni's CEO later said the company did not know of any damage to the field.

So far, oil has yet to flow from the West and parts of Libya's oil-rich basin remain too dangerous to inspect.

Waha Oil pumped just under 400,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) before the war, but is now producing no crude and field workers say they will not return until managers were replaced.

JUSTICE

Protesters said Libyans had been denied the opportunity to get a good job throughout Gaddafi's rule and wanted a better future.

"After more than 40 years, we are still relying on foreign workers. Libyans have no chance to get a good position. Nothing has changed. There is no future strategy," said Ahmed Zahmoul.

Sunday's protest followed a similar demonstration last week at Waha Oil's headquarters. Engineers there reported damage was severe in parts of the complex, while some oil fields were still unsafe to visit.

Waha Oil workers were joined by employees at the Libyan Petroleum Institute, who also said their managers had actively supported Gaddafi's army.

"They stored TNT in the building. The army came there for rifles and machine guns," said Ibrahim Twebti, an employee at the institute.

Punishment was up to the Libyan court charged with processing Gaddafi loyalists, protesters said, but whatever the result, managers were unqualified for their jobs and should not be allowed to stay on.

"They were endorsed by Gaddafi. Positions were seen as property. We want to change that," said Hatem Wafa, a geophysicist at the protest.

