Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi gives a speech in Rome in this August 30, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

WASHINGTON The United States believes that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is still in Libya, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Dave Lapan said on Wednesday.

Libya's new masters have announced a million-dollar bounty for the fugitive Gaddafi, who urged his men to carry on a battle that kept the capital Tripoli in a state of fear.

