WASHINGTON The U.S. government has seen no indication that Muammar Gaddafi has left Libya, the White House said on Monday.

"If we knew where he was, we would pass that on to the opposition forces," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters when asked about the whereabouts of the fugitive Libyan leader, who has not been seen since rebels took over the Libyan capital Tripoli last week.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)