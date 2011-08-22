The final Libyan rebel push into Tripoli was preceded by an upswing in the tempo of U.S. air strikes, including by unmanned Predator drones, data released by the Pentagon on Monday showed.

Here are the latest figures provided by the Pentagon:

AIR STRIKES

The Pentagon said there were a total of 38 air strikes from August 10 to August 22, or an average of just over three a day. That compares to a total of 224 strikes from April 1 to August 10, an average of just over one and a half a day.

There have been a total of 101 Predator strikes since April, with 17 of them since August 10.

Breakdown:

April 1 to 0700 (CET) Aug 22:

Number of U.S. sorties - 5,316

Number of U.S. strike sorties - 1,210

Number of Predator strikes - 101

Number of U.S. strike sorties that dropped ordnance - 262

April 1 to Aug 10

Number of U.S. sorties - 4,925

Number of U.S. strike sorties - 1,110

Number of Predator strikes - 84

Number of U.S. strike sorties that dropped ordnance - 224

COSTS

The Pentagon spent about $896 million through the end of July on the Libya campaign, a figure that includes daily military operations and munitions used, as well as humanitarian assistance.

SUPPLYING ALLIES

The United States has also sold other countries about $221.9 million worth of ammunition, repair parts, fuel and technical assistance from the start of the Libya mission until August 19, it said.

NON-LETHAL AID

The Pentagon said it has so far spent half of the $25 million authorized for non-lethal aid to Libyan rebels, including military food rations and other supplies, like boots, tents, uniforms and personal protective gear.

The U.S. military has not provided weapons or other "lethal" support to Libyan rebels, officials say.

