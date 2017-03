Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan speaks during a joint news conference at the headquarters of the Prime Minister's Office in Tripoli, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI All armed militias need to leave Tripoli, without exception, Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Friday in his first comments after the worst fighting in the capital for months between militiamen and armed residents.

"The existence of weapons outside the army and police is dangerous," Zeidan told reporters. "All armed militias need to leave Tripoli, without exception."

