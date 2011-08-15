Muammar Gaddafi urged Libyans on Monday to free the country from "NATO and traitors," as rebels in the west began to cut off a major lifeline to his capital.

Rebels advanced at the weekend, winning control of the town of Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, enabling them to halt food and fuel supplies from Tunisia to the Libyan leader's stronghold in the capital.

Here are a few details about Zawiyah:

* A city on the Mediterranean, some 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, Zawiyah was one of only two big towns in western Libya where rebels openly defied Gaddafi's rule.

* Libya has an oil terminal at Zawiyah. The refinery was the biggest provider of gasoline for cars in Libya, and had a total capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

* Peacetime population: Around 250,000.

* Zawiyah port usually handled about 480 vessels a year.

* Forces loyal to Gaddafi on March 4 fought their way into Zawiyah, killing a rebel commander and mopping up pockets of resistance. The city was fully recaptured by Gaddafi forces on March 10.

