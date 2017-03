TRIPOLI Libya's state prosecutor said on Tuesday he had banned ousted Prime Minister Ali Zeidan from travelling abroad while he is under investigation.

Zeidan, who earlier in the day lost a confidence vote in parliament, will be investigated for alleged financial corruption and other irregularities, Abdel-Qader Radwan told Reuters and Libya's al-Ahrar television.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)