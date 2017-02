BEIRUT Thirty-two Libyan rebel fighters were killed on Friday during clashes with soldiers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in Zlitan, east of the capital Tripoli, a rebel spokesman told Reuters.

"Battles began in the early hours of today and the rebels have liberated most of Zlitan," spokesman Gemal Salem told Reuters by telephone. "Now the fighting is in west of Zlitan. We have lost 32 rebels and 150 wounded."