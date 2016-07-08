Stilt walkers wearing medieval costumes perform during an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, on Brussels Grand Place, Belgium, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A woman adjusts the medieval costume of volunteer taking part in an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Volunteers wearing medieval costumes serve beers outside the Church of the Sablon during an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A volunteer wearing a medieval costume holds a glass of beer with the name of Charles V during an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A volunteer wearing a medieval costume adjusts his helmet before taking part in an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A volunteer wearing a medieval costume stands guard outside the Church of the Sablon during an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Volunteers wearing medieval costumes gather before taking part in an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Volunteers wearing medieval costumes gather before taking part in an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A volunteer wearing a medieval costume puts on make-up before taking part in an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade,which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A volunteer dressed as Charles V arrives at the Church of the Sablon during an annual Renaissance pageant, the Ommegang parade, which commemorates the 16th century arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V, in central Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Thousands of revelers wearing medieval helmets, feathers and striped pantaloons paraded through Brussels on Thursday, in a tradition stretching back over half a millennium.

The Ommegang parade commemorates the arrival of Habsburg Emperor Charles V who, organizers say, ruled over the region at a time of great change when Europe stepped out of the dark ages and more progressive ideas took hold in science, arts and philosophy.

Many of the performers, who are divided into groups with different roles, have been taking part for years.

"This is my folklore, it is as simple as that. For me it is very rewarding to be part of a folklore that I heard and saw when I was a kid," said Benoit Limbos, a pensioner from Brussels who appeared as one of the emperor's guards.

(Reporting by Ines Kagubare; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)