After a popular run in the UK, BBC America will broadcast the first episode of "24 Hours in the ER," a series about daily life in a crowded London emergency department, on Tuesday night, September 27th. Each episode tells the story of one day in the ER (a real one -- sorry, no George Clooney here), from splinters and cuts to bus accidents and knife fights.
The crew used 14 miles of camera cable to set up 70 fixed cameras all around the ER -- allowing them to be out of the way, and to capture every image from the waiting room to the intensive care unit at any given moment. "You just get right to the heart of these amazingly intimate scenes," said the show's senior producer and director Amy Flanagan.
Here, she speaks with Reuters Health about seven of those scenes. Click on the image above to start the slideshow. The last names of all of the patients are not included for confidentiality reasons. All photos are from November 2010 and (c) The Garden Productions Ltd.
You can also see the series page here: bit.ly/mTQGb9 and a short preview here: bit.ly/nOZAMx.