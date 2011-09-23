It starts off as a quiet day in the ER. Then an 11-year-old boy comes into the department with his father, unconscious. He was hit by a car, then thrown and hit his head on a wall. As the video team films the trauma surgeons working on Kofi, they also show his terrified father, speaking on the phone with Kofi's mother about his condition. Directly after Kofi is admitted, three young men come in one after another. One has been shot in the face, another has a meat clever sticking out of his head and the third was stabbed in the chest. With the tension rising, the staff works extra hard to keep the ER calm. REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

'Here’s looking at you, kid.' Reginald, who has come in with what he thought was simple stomach pain, quotes his favorite actor with chief of staff Dr. Andre as he is about to head into high-risk emergency surgery. The team has been trying for hours to reach Reginald’s wife to tell her the seriousness of the situation, but they can't convince her to come to the hospital. Then, the doctors learn that she has dementia, and Reginald is her caretaker -- making their need to save him even more pressing. Though the doctors think he probably won't make it, Reginald survives the surgery to go home to his wife. REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

Nicholas is brought to the ER, unconscious, after falling off a ladder from an unknown height -- and nobody there knows who he is. Once the staff finally tracks down his identity and calls his brother, Nigel, Nicholas is out of brain surgery in the ICU. He’s conscious but hasn’t recovered his brain function. Nigel talks about the decision of whether or not to keep someone alive if they won’t be the same person after an accident. But Nicholas makes a 'miraculous' recovery, and though he still has a long road ahead, he can speak and recognizes his brother. REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

Claire's story is part of a theme of love and loved ones that emerges during one 24-hour-period. She has suffered a minor injury as the result of a bike accident. While in the ER, Nurse Alan and the rest of the the staff learn that this is her first time in a hospital after her boyfriend died a year ago, also in a bike accident. In the same day, an elderly woman talks with the staff about her loneliness after her husband’s death. It reminds us that while we never expect to end up in the ER, director/producer Flanagan said, 'One minute you’re walking down the road, and the next minute you’re there.' REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

David comes to the ER on a night when there are 'loads and loads' of drunk people who are admitted after falling down the stairs or cutting themselves while breaking things. Dr. Ndaba tends to David, who is here because he hit his head, but his story goes deeper than that. He was in a plane crash that killed his mother but left him alive as a young child, and he has struggled with alcoholism for many years. David later tells the crew that he’s not worried that he'll kill himself by drinking, because then he would join his mother. REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

Sister Jen is 'the star of the series,' so much so that she now gets recognized all the time on the streets of London. Here, she tries to calm a young man who was helicoptered in with his father, after both were stabbed -- the boy six times with a Samurai sword -- during a family party in gang-plagued South London. The son, pumped up on adrenaline, stands up to look for dad, who he fears is dead but is actually being treated nearby. Both father and son survive, but the son continues to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder when the film crew follows up with him later. REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

It's a busy day, full of lots of trauma cases in the emergency department, and the staff gets a code red. A young economics student named Theo was hit by a double-decker bus as he tried to cross the street -- literally 'folded in half under the bus.' After being stabilized by Dr. Malcolm Tunnicliff, and undergoing emergency surgery, Theo survives -- though remains unconscious for two months. His pelvis is rebuilt and he learns to walk again. Later in the episode, Theo returns to the ER to say 'thank you' to his doctors. It's a rare treat for a staff that almost never sees patients again after they leave the ER. REUTERS/24 Hours in the ER/Handout

After a popular run in the UK, BBC America will broadcast the first episode of "24 Hours in the ER," a series about daily life in a crowded London emergency department, on Tuesday night, September 27th. Each episode tells the story of one day in the ER (a real one -- sorry, no George Clooney here), from splinters and cuts to bus accidents and knife fights.

The crew used 14 miles of camera cable to set up 70 fixed cameras all around the ER -- allowing them to be out of the way, and to capture every image from the waiting room to the intensive care unit at any given moment. "You just get right to the heart of these amazingly intimate scenes," said the show's senior producer and director Amy Flanagan.

Here, she speaks with Reuters Health about seven of those scenes. Click on the image above to start the slideshow. The last names of all of the patients are not included for confidentiality reasons. All photos are from November 2010 and (c) The Garden Productions Ltd.

You can also see the series page here: bit.ly/mTQGb9 and a short preview here: bit.ly/nOZAMx.