Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, the largest investor in Life Time Fitness Inc LTM.N, said on Friday the gym operator's share price could climb to $70 if it spins off some of its real estate assets.

Life Time said last month it was thinking about converting some real estate assets into a real estate investment trust, which helped push up shares in late August. On Friday, Life Time stock jumped 6.3 percent to $50.04 after Marcato's comments.

Marcato, a $3 billion hedge fund that is Life Time's biggest investor with an 8 percent stake, said the kind of spinoff the company is considering should be straightforward and could be completed relatively quickly, possibly within six months.

"Based on Marcato's analysis, at the mid-point of our valuation range, we believe the shares of LTM could reach $70 per share upon separation of the Company's real estate assets," Marcato founder Richard McGuire wrote in a letter to the company's chief executive officer, Bahram Akradi. The letter was made public in a filing on Friday.

McGuire said the market has been confused by Life Time's plans and urged it to be clear about its intentions.

McGuire said a more tax efficient real estate strategy could create more value for shareholders and laid out his views on what the two businesses would be worth on their own.

The company is likely pursuing what is known as a property company/operating company structure, McGuire said, adding other companies, including Gaming and Leisure Properties Trust which was spun off of Penn National Gaming (PENN.O), had done similar deals.

Based in San Francisco, Marcato has waged a handful of activist campaigns, quietly pressing companies like Sotheby's (BID.N) to make changes like selling off the auction house's world headquarters in Manhattan.

Marcato has invested successfully in real estate and agribusiness company Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX.N), and DineEquity Inc (DIN.N), which operates fast food restaurants IHOP and Applebee's. In recent years, Marcato has ranked as one of the industry's most successful hedge funds with double digit returns.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)