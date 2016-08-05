LifeLock Inc (LOCK.N), a U.S. identity theft protection services company, has hired Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) to defend itself against activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp and explore its options, people familiar with the matter said.

Elliott unveiled a stake in LifeLock in June, saying the shares were undervalued. It said it had initiated a dialogue with the LifeLock management and board of directors about opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

LifeLock has asked Evercore, a New York-based investment bank, to help explore several strategic alternatives, including the possibility of a sale of the company, the sources said this week. There is no certainty, however, that any sale of LifeLock will occur, the people cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. LifeLock did not respond to a request for comment, while Evercore declined to comment.

After the Reuters story, LifeLock shares rose as much as 9 percent before easing, up 5.6 percent at $16.61 in early-afternoon trading in New York, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, LifeLock offers services to consumers such as monitoring new account openings and credit-related applications in order to alert them about unauthorized use of their identity. It also works with government agencies, merchants and creditors to remediate the impact of identity theft.

LifeLock served about 4.2 million paying members at the end of 2015, an increase of 16 percent from the year earlier. The company, however, has struggled to retain customers more recently after reaching a $100 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in December. The government had charged that it did not properly secure consumers' personal information and that it engaged in deceptive advertising.

LifeLock reported a net loss of $51 million in 2015, versus a net income of $2.5 million in 2014. LifeLock is now focused on marketing its services as a benefit that companies can offer their employees.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in Rio de Janeiro and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)