Community Health, LifePoint trim revenue forecasts amid weak volumes

(Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) narrowed its full-year revenue forecast range on Tuesday, joining fellow hospital operator LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT.O) in trimming expectations amid weak patient volumes.

Uncertainty caused by Republicans' efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, has weighed on hospital operators who had benefited from the expanded insurance coverage under Obamacare.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N), the largest U.S. hospital operator, said last week its results were challenged by soft growth in patient numbers.

Community Health said on Tuesday it expected same-store adjusted admissions to decline between 1 percent and 2 percent from flat to a 1.5 percent growth it previously forecast.

The company's shares were down about 4 percent at $6.87, while LifePoint Health's stock was down 1.5 percent in after-market trading. LifePoint closed down 1.5 percent at $58.50.

Community Health narrowed its net operating revenue less provision for bad debts forecast to a range of $15.85 billion to $16.05 billion, from $15.8 billion to $16.2 billion it expected previously.

LifePoint said it expected full-year earnings per share of between $3.92 and $4.20 on revenue of $6.43 billion to $6.5 billion.

The company had earlier forecast earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.34 and revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion.

The volume challenges are putting pressure on the timeline to reach (LifePoint's) revenue targets, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note on Tuesday.

Community Health reported a surprise loss, while LifePoint posted a profit that beat analysts' estimates in the second quarter.

Both Community Health and LifePoint have been selling assets to ease their debt pile.

Community Health continues progress with its divestiture efforts, which may be incrementally expanded, but operations will likely remain challenged as ongoing same-store weakness drags down earnings power, Jefferies analysts wrote on Monday.

Community Health had pre-announced some of its quarterly numbers on Saturday.