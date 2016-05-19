Real estate investment trust Sovran Self Storage Inc SSS.N said it had agreed to buy privately owned self storage operator LifeStorage LP for about $1.3 billion in cash to enter markets including northern California, Las Vegas and Nevada.

Sovran, which also said on Thursday it planned to finance the deal through equity and debt offerings, announced an offering of 6 million shares.

Roseville, California-based LifeStorage operates 92 self storage properties in nine states.

Private equity firm TPG Capital LP invested $120 million in LifeStorage in 2014 and is its largest shareholder. "In less than two years, the company has more than doubled in size and achieved impressive operational results," said Avi Banyasz, partner and co-head of TPG's real estate business.

Sovran operates more than 550 facilities in the United States under the name "Uncle Bob's Self Storage" in 26 states. The company has a large presence in Texas and Florida.

After the deal closes, Sovran will own 84 LifeStorage stores with a purchase contract for three "certificates of occupancy" deals to be delivered late 2016 and early 2017.

Under a "certificate of occupancy" deal, a real estate investment trust, or REIT, agrees to buy a new facility from a developer.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are Sovran's financial advisers for the deal, while Phillips Lytle LLP and Hogan Lovells are its legal advisers.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc is LifeStorage's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP its legal counsel.

Sovran shares closed at $111.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 21 percent in the past 12 months.

Last year, another REIT, Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR.N) completed a deal to buy peer SmartStop Self Storage Inc for $1.4 billion. As a result of the SmartStop acquisition, Extra Space acquired 122 locations and assumed the property management of 43 locations previously managed by SmartStop.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Alan Crosby)