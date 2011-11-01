Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
HONG KONG Toy retailer Toys R Us Inc TOY.UL said on Tuesday it would set up a 70 percent-owned joint venture with Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd in a bid to acquire a majority stake in existing retail business operations in Southeast Asia and Greater China currently run by the latter.
As part of the deal, Toys R Us will be allowed to buy the remaining share of the business in the future, it said. It gave no dollar value for the deal.
Li & Fung (Retailing) is an indirect subsidiary of the privately held Li & Fung (1937) Limited, which is the parent of Hong Kong-listed exporter Li & Fung Ltd (0494.HK).
All the retailing businesses under Li & Fung (Retailing) are not related to the listed Li & Fung Ltd.
Li & Fung Retailing owns convenience stores and cake shop operator Convenience Retail Asia Ltd (0831.HK) and high-end luxury menswear retailer Trinity Ltd (0891.HK).
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.