FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 18 hours ago

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

The company reported sales of C$1.77 billion during the second quarter, up 6.6 percent from the same period in 2016.

Analysts on average had expected sales of C$1.73 billion for the quarter ended June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar also beat on earnings, reporting C$2.45 per share diluted, compared with expectations of earnings of C$2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar has previously said it expects top-line growth in the mid-to-high single digits in 2017.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.