In this file picture, Senate Republican candidate Linda McMahon of Connecticut delivers her concession speech after Democratic state attorney general Richard Blumenthal defeated her, during her election night rally in Hartford, Connecticut, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Former professional wrestling entrepreneur Linda McMahon on Tuesday launched her second bid to win a U.S. Senate seat from Connecticut.

McMahon, a Republican who until 2009 ran World Wrestling Entertainment with her husband Vince McMahon, announced her candidacy at a manufacturing plant in Connecticut.

McMahon, 62, is seeking her party's nomination to run for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Joseph Lieberman.

Her personal wealth from the wrestling business and the famed she achieved by appearing on programs such as "Monday Night Raw" and "Smackdown" could make her a formidable candidate.

McMahon lost in the November 2010 Senate election to Democrat Richard Blumenthal. She had spent an estimated $40 million to $50 million of her own fortune to bankroll her campaign.

If elected, McMahon would join Jesse "The Body" Ventura, the former Minnesota governor, among Americans who have turned from professional wrestling careers to politics.

