FRANKFURT Labor unions have secured guarantees for a planned merger of Linde (LING.DE) and U.S. rival Praxair (PX.N), saying on Friday there would be no forced layoffs at Linde in Germany until Dec. 31, 2021 in case of a tie-up.

It was also agreed that Linde's facilities in the German city of Dresden would not be closed if a merger goes ahead, unions IG BCE said in a statement on Friday.

Linde on Wednesday agreed to revive talks with Praxair to create a $65 billion industrial gases giant which will have its main operations run from Connecticut, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)