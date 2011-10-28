FRANKFURT Germany's Linde (LING.DE) confirmed its outlook and said robust demand for industrial gases in Asia and Latin America helped it post better than expected quarterly underlying core.

The world's No.2 industrial gases group after Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) said on Friday it expected demand from its major customer groups to continue to grow in coming months, boosting full-year sales and underlying core profit above the year-earlier level.

"Even if economic activity loses a little pace, we continue to see good growth opportunities for our business, especially in energy and the environment and in the emerging economies," Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle said in a statement.

Linde's main customers are in the steel and chemical sectors but the company also supplies gases used to process solar cells, make LCD flat screens and lift the giant helium character balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Industrial gas makers are seen less vulnerable to any fresh recession than, for instance, the chemicals industry as they have slimmed down, expanded into emerging markets and won strong order backlogs since the last downturn.

Still, the company's biggest rivals have sent warning signals on growth in recent days.

Praxair (PX.N) and Air Products (APD.N) both reported robust quarterly results, helped by strong sales to manufacturers, chemical producers and electronics companies, but disappointed investors with a consensus-missing outlook.

Air Liquide, the world's No.1 player, reported slowing quarterly sales growth on Wednesday, noting customers were becoming more cautious, partly due to a slowdown in demand from metal producers in western Europe and Canada.

BOOST FROM ASIA

Linde said it still aims to grow group operating profit to at least 4 billion euros in 2014, banking on its full pipeline for on-site business and growth in sales to customers in the healthcare industry to bolster profits.

The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) that rose 7.3 percent to 804 million euros ($1.14 billion), just above the average analyst estimate of 798 million.

The company has been expanding its business in Asia, where it already generates about a third of sales, to tap into still-growing demand for liquefied and cylinder gas.

This year, it won a contract to build and operate two air separation plants to supply gases on site to China's Yantai Wanhua, which makes intermediate products for the production of polyurethane, used in making cars and in construction.

Linde also agreed to build and operate a plant in western China to supply BASF (BASFn.DE) and its Chinese partner CCPHC.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 14 percent in the third quarter, twice as fast as in Europe, where the euro zone debt crisis caused economic growth to slow. It also saw double-digit growth in Latin America.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)