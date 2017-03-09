European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, its chief executive said.
"A merger on this scale will necessarily mean the divestment of business in some regions and markets," Aldo Belloni said in the text of a speech for Linde's 2016 results presentation.
"Market players have begun publicly to express an interest in some investments."
Linde earlier said the planned all-stock merger of equals was on track and reported 2016 results that were in line with its forecast.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.