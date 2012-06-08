Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington in this April 28, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan was taken to a hospital on Friday after crashing her Porsche into an 18-wheel truck on a Southern California highway, celebrity news website TMZ reported.

Police confirmed Lohan was involved in the accident but had no further details about her condition or the wreck. TMZ said she was not seriously injured and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Lohan was driving her black Porsche on the Pacific Coast Highway west of Los Angeles and collided with the truck.

Lohan's spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Lohan, 26, is forging ahead with a comeback after a string of legal and personal troubles since 2007, including stints in jail, rehab and court. She was released in March from almost five years of formal probation stemming from a 2007 drunken driving and cocaine possession arrest.

The actress is currently playing screen legend Elizabeth Taylor for the Lifetime TV movie "Liz & Dick," based on Taylor's love affair with actor Richard Burton. Recently, Lohan was the host of NBC's sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" and made a guest appearance on Fox's hit TV musical comedy "Glee."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Bill Trott)