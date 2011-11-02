LOS ANGELES A judge on Wednesday sentenced Lindsay Lohan to 30 days in jail for violating probation and ordered the troubled actress to perform a strict schedule of community service and psychological counseling.

The "Mean Girls" actress must report to jail on November 9 and will not be eligible for house arrest or early release, unless required by law. With overcrowding in Los Angeles jails, the sheriff could order Lohan's release after just a few days.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner sentenced Lohan to a total 300 days, but stayed the remaining 270 depending on how well the actress performs community service. After jail, Lohan must begin a five-month routine of work performing cleaning and other tasks at the Los Angeles county morgue, as well as regularly attending counseling.

"(This) sentence is known as 'putting the keys to the jail in the defendant's hands,'" Sautner told Lohan, because the ultimate responsibility for staying out of a jail cell depends entirely on Lohan's actions.

Lohan, 25, dressed demurely in a blue-and-white polka dot dress and answered "yes" to the judge's questions on whether she understood the sentence. At various times she appeared on the verge of tears. She left the courtroom without comment, and her spokesman said there would be no statement.

Lohan rose to fame as a likable child star of Disney movies such as "The Parent Trap," but has been in and out of trouble -- spending time in rehab and in jail -- since 2007 when she was convicted on a drunk driving and drug possession charges.

Earlier this year, she was convicted of stealing a gold necklace from a jewelry story. At that time, judge Sautner sentenced her to 480 hours community service at a Los Angeles women's detention center and at the county morgue.

Two weeks ago, Judge Sautner revoked her probation because Lohan failed to adequately perform the service at the women's center and repeatedly missed court-ordered psychotherapy sessions. Judge Sautner angrily admonished Lohan and characterized her actions as having "blown off" her sentence.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said Lohan had canceled 12 of her 20 scheduled sessions at the women's center and missed 14 of 19 scheduled psychotherapy appointments.

Judge Sautner asked Lohan if she admitted to violating her probation by missing the appointments, and the actress answered "yes, your honor."

The judge then reinstated probation and changed Lohan's sentence. If all goes according to plan, Lohan's community service would end by March 29, 2012, and she would serve out the remaining days of her sentence under her own supervision.

(Editing by Jill Serjeant)