LOS ANGELES Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared actress Lindsay Lohan of any involvement in an alleged theft of some $100,000 worth of property from a Hollywood Hills home where she recently stayed, citing insufficient evidence.

Lohan, 26, was questioned by police after the home's owner named her in connection with the alleged theft. But after investigators finished their probe, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Deborah L. Kranze declined to charge anyone, including the actress and an assistant who was with her.

"We do not have sufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," Kranze wrote in evaluating the case.

Celebrity website TMZ.com reported last week that the troubled actress and her assistant were guests at the home during an all-night party and the owner had later reported the theft of stolen jewelry, including watches.

The Los Angeles Times said on Tuesday that the owner was no longer cooperating with the investigation.

"Lindsay is glad this matter has been cleared up so she can focus on her upcoming projects. It is unfortunate that many media outlets were quick to point fingers and jump to conclusions without having all the facts," Lohan's spokesman said in a statement.

Lohan was released from formal probation in March over charges in 2007 of drunk driving and cocaine possession. Recently she has had guest roles on TV sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live," a cameo appearance on "Glee" and has filmed the TV movie "Liz & Dick."

The actress is still on informal probation until 2014 in connection with a jewelry theft case last year. If charges had been brought in the latest incident, officials could have revoked her probation and sent her to jail.

