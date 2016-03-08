Products of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli are offered in the factory shop at the company's plant in Kilchberg, Switzerland September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Lindt & Spruengli (LISP.S) said on Tuesday it would focus on profitability at its Russell Stover business in the United States, which will mean trimming some products and sales promotions.

Lindt bought the Missouri-based Russell Stover in 2014, a deal which made the Swiss premium chocolate maker the third biggest the U.S. market, behind Hershey (HSY.N) and Mars.

The $1.5 billion acquisition cemented North America as Lindt's largest market, accounting for just shy of half of 2015 group revenues, or about $1.6 billion, up from $943 million before the purchase. Lindt now expects North American sales to outpace group sales growth from next year.

Lindt Chief Executive Ernst Tanner said on Tuesday the task now was to consolidate the business to focus on profitability.

That means cutting unprofitable promotions and small-distribution special editions that Russell Stover had introduced as a family-run business.

"We're going to eliminate non-strategic or unprofitable activities in the course of this year," Tanner said at a news conference. He said the company expected "accelerated growth" beginning next year, after these steps were completed.

Lindt is also looking to improve the market position of its U.S. business's three brands Stover, Whitman's and Pangburn's to help to boost sales.

Lindt's 2015 sales rose nearly 8 percent to 3.65 billion Swiss francs from the previous year.

The company also proposed a 10.3 percent increase in its dividend after 2015 net income rose 11 percent to 381 million francs ($383.84 million), beating expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Lindt & Spruengli also confirmed its guidance for 2016 as well as for its long-term strategic growth and sales targets.

The company's most-frequently traded shares, known as participation certificates, fell 0.35 percent to 5,765 francs by 1300 GMT.

($1 = 0.9926 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields and Jane Merriman)