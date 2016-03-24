Takeshi Idezawa, CEO of LINE Corp attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The logo of free messaging app Line is pictured on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

URAYASU, Japan The head of messaging app service operator Line Corp said on Thursday that it could still seek an initial public offering (IPO), although it put plans for a listing on hold in August.

"A listing is still an option," Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Idezawa told reporters on Thursday. "Nothing has been decided."

Line's parent, South Korea's largest web portal operator Naver Corp, said in August it won't decide to list Line until its earnings, and market conditions improved.

