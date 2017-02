SEOUL South Korean web portal operator Naver Corp said on Friday its messaging app subsidiary Line Corp [IPO-LINE.T] could sell an additional 5.25 million shares through its initial public offering via a greenshoe option.

Japan-based Line said earlier in the day it plans to sell 35 million new shares through its IPO and will raise up to 112.7 billion yen ($1.05 billion).

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)