Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Linn Co LLC, an affiliate of oil and gas company Linn Energy LLC LINE.O, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Texas-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays was underwriting the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LNCO."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)
(This story has been corrected to to fix company's ticker symbol in fourth paragraph to "LNCO" from "LINE")
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.