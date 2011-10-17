LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Lawrence Szabo, an 18-year veteran of MGM's Worldwide Television Group, was named Lionsgate's new executive vice president of North America television sales, the studio announced on Monday.

He will report to Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution and digital operations, Jim Packer.

Szabo's North American distribution responsibilities will include sales of all Lionsgate television content across all platforms in the U.S. and all new television content to digital and traditional media platforms. He will also work with Alliance Films on distribution of the Lionsgate filmed entertainment library in Canada.

Szabo most recently served as senior Vice President of the MGM Worldwide Television Group and co-managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, based in London. In this capacity he was responsible for MGM's television distribution and television library sales in other international territories.