UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $837 million of net inflows in the week ended July 18, up from $653 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $608 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been positive with the exception of only one week so far in 2012.
H igh-yield muni funds had higher inflows of $ 288 million compared to nearly $17 3 million of inflows i n the wee k ended July 1 2. Ho wever, e xchange-traded muni funds reported a p o sitive inflow of $48.6 million from a net outflow of $21 .4 million in the previous week. (Reporting by Tiziana Barghini)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)