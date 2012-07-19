NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $837 million of net inflows in the week ended July 18, up from $653 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $608 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been positive with the exception of only one week so far in 2012.

H igh-yield muni funds had higher inflows of $ 288 million compared to nearly $17 3 million of inflows i n the wee k ended July 1 2. Ho wever, e xchange-traded muni funds reported a p o sitive inflow of $48.6 million from a net outflow of $21 .4 million in the previous week. (Reporting by Tiziana Barghini)