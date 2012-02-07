Electrical products maker Littlefuse Inc (LFUS.O) posted better-than-expected quarterly results on strong sales at its automotive division, but the company's earnings outlook for the current quarter missed analysts' expectations.

The company expects to earn 68 cents to 78 cents a share in the first quarter of 2012, below the 81 cents a share analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, its revenue forecast of $148 million to $158 million was in line with analysts' expectations of $152.8 million.

Chief Executive Gordon Hunter said the first quarter started slowly due to the lingering effects of the electronics inventory correction, but sales are expected to pick up towards the latter part of the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the Chicago-based company posted earnings of $15.2 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with $19.6 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Littlefuse earned 67 cents a share, higher than the analyst estimate of 64 cents.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $147.2 million, beating analysts' estimates of $145.7 million.

Shares of the company, which gained 19 percent of their value in the last one month, closed at $53.68 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)