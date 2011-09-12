Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
SAN FRANCISCO LivingSocial is set to run the first nationwide grocery store daily deal, teaming up with organic giant Whole Foods Market Inc.
LivingSocial, the second-largest daily deal company, said it will be offering $20 worth of products at any Whole Foods store for $10.
The deal is scheduled to run on Tuesday and is available to existing LivingSocial subscribers and anyone who registers for the service.
LivingSocial has agreed a cap of one million vouchers. Once purchased, buyers use a code to convert the voucher into a gift card in Whole Foods stores.
The daily deal business has grown into a multibillion dollar a year industry since Groupon started in late 2008. The two sector leaders have been expanding into different categories as they prepare for big initial public offerings, possibly later this year.
Groupon and LivingSocial have run grocery deals before, but those offers have been focused on small areas or niche outlets like gourmet butcher shops and bakeries, according to David Sinsky of Yipit, which tracks the industry.
It is hard for grocery stores to offer deep discounts because they already operate with thin profit margins. That suggests LivingSocial may be subsidizing Tuesday's deal, according to Sinsky.
In return for such a subsidy, LivingSocial gets to run what may be a popular deal, giving it the chance to attract a lot of new subscribers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.