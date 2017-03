A pedestrian is seen passing the head office of the Lloyds Banking Group in central London in this August 5, 2009 file photograph. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON Britain's sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) was 2.8 times covered at a price of 75 pence per share, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stake in the bank, sold 6 percent of the bank's shares to financial institutions via an accelerated bookbuild.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)