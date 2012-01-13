LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio has waived his bonus for 2011 after taking two months off to recover from fatigue.

He said his decision reflected a poor performance by the bank, tough times for its customers as well as the effects of his absence.

The bonus could have been worth 2.4 million pounds ($3.7 million) for Horta-Osorio, who will still receive basic pay of 1.1 million and may get 4.5 million pounds in a long-term plan due to be paid in 2014.

"My bonus entitlement should reflect the performance of the group but also the tough financial circumstances that many people are facing," he said on Friday.

"I also acknowledge my leave of absence has had an impact both inside and outside the bank, including for shareholders."

The 47-year-old Portuguese shocked investors in November when he temporarily stepped down, suffering from fatigue. He returned this week, saying he was thrilled to be back.

Bankers' pay, especially bonuses, has been politically contentious since the government spent 66 billion pounds bailing out Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) in 2008.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron wants to curb executive pay by making shareholder votes on remuneration packages binding.

Horta-Osorio's move could put pressure on other European bank executives to waive their bonuses after a torrid year for shareholders and more job cuts. In Britain, an insurance mis-selling scandal affected millions of customers.

Lloyds' shares slumped 60 percent last year, one of the worst-performing stocks in the FTSE 100 .FTSE.

The shares were up 1.0 percent at 29.46 pence at 1353 GMT, leaving the government, which owns 40 percent of the bank, sitting on a 12-billion pound loss on its 20 billion bailout.

'OUTRAGEOUS'

Horta-Osorio joined Lloyds at the start of 2011, taking over as CEO in March. Since then he has implemented sweeping changes, unveiling a plan aimed at returning the bank to financial health that includes 15,000 job cuts.

By his own admission a detail-obsessed manager, he plans to change his intensive working style and have fewer people reporting to him.

Lloyds, Britain's biggest retail bank with more than 30 million customers, made a 3.9-billion pound loss in the first nine months of last year, and said it may miss medium-term financial targets due to the tough economic outlook.

Saddled with tens of billions of pounds of losses from its takeover of troubled rival HBOS at the height of the 2008 crisis, Lloyds could report a loss for 2012 as well as last year as bad loans remain high, analysts at Barclays Capital said.

Lloyds said it will be considering bonus awards for executives and staff in the next month.

Paul Myners, a Labour peer and former Treasury minister, this week slammed the "outrageous" bonus and consultancy package awarded last year to former Lloyds CEO Eric Daniels.

Daniels was awarded a 1.9-million pound bonus for 2010, but months later the bank announced a 3.2-billion pound hit to cover losses on insurance mis-selling.

"The decision to award Eric Daniels an almost full bonus was based on a board perception of his performance which should be revisited," Myners said.

UBS UBSN.VX CEO Oswald Gruebel was the first head of a big bank to forgo his 2010 bonus, but he was not followed by many peers after a good year for the industry.

A year earlier, Barclays (BARC.L) bosses John Varley and Bob Diamond waived their awards, prompting UK rivals to follow suit or give their bonus to charity.

($1=0.6528 pounds)

(Editing by David Hulmes and Mike Nesbit)