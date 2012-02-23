06:07 23Feb12 -FACTBOX-Nuts and bolts of a London Metal Exchange takeover 06:35 23Feb12 -FACTBOX-Nuts and bolts of a London Metal Exchange takeover

LONDON The London Metal Exchange (LME) is due to present to its board on Thursday a short list of non-binding bids for the world's largest market place trading industrial metals such as copper and aluminum.

Around half of the 15 or so companies that expressed interest in the LME have submitted bids, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

Bidders include CME Group (CME.O), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK), NYSE Euronext NYX.N and the InterContinental Exchange (ICE) (ICE.N), sources and media reports have said.

The bidding process may or may not go to a second round, but ultimately any potential buyer would have to win 75 percent of shares and a majority by number of the company's ordinary shareholders who are present and who vote - this can be in person or by proxy.

A vote is not expected to take place before April.

Due to the lopsided spread of shareholdings, the bid could fail if many small shareholders oppose the bid, even if it attracts more than 75 percent of total shares.

Here is an example of how the process could play out, using a purely theoretical assumption that a total of 10 million votes are cast on the day by 50 ordinary shareholders.

The LME will first count how many shares are cast in favor. Assuming 8 million are cast in favor, the first hurdle has been overcome and the minimum of 75 percent is attained.

The LME will then collate again the 50 voting papers and create two piles; "for" and "against".

If large shareholders, such as JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) with more than a million shares each, vote for the bid but many small shareholders with as few as 12,000 shares vote against, the bid could still fail.

For example, if the "for" pile has 20 voting papers and the "against" pile has 30 - the second hurdle has not been overcome as a majority by number of shareholders has not been attained.

If 50 percent is not reached then the scheme of arrangement cannot go forward.

(Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Anthony Barker)