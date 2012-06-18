HONG KONG Shares in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) (0388.HK) fell by the most in two weeks on Monday on concern the stock exchange operator overpaid in its $2.2 billion buy of the London Metal Exchange (LME).

In the first session since the acquisition was announced late on Friday, HKEx shares slipped as much as 4.5 percent to an intraday low of HK$107.30, their biggest percentage fall since June 4. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 1.6 percent.

HKEx, the world's second-biggest bourse by market value, is paying 58 times LME's adjusted 2011 earnings to get access to the commodities trading platform, which it sees as key for fuelling future growth as the pace of IPOs slows. This compares with a price-to-earnings (PE) average of 37.4 for similar deals in the past, according to Credit Suisse estimates.

The LME made a net profit of just 7.7 million pounds last year due to its constrained-profit model.

"The question is: have you seen a successful merger of exchanges before. I haven't. Not to mention at 58 times FY11 PE ratio (paid)," said one HKEx shareholder, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Several stock exchange mergers were attempted last year, but most failed to secure regulatory approval. HKEx sat out that attempted consolidation wave, focusing instead on forging non-equity alliances with neighboring stock markets in China.

The 135-year-old LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, will help HKEx lower its reliance on securities trading, which brings in about 53 percent of its revenue. The acquisition will also help LME extend its global reach by setting up warehouses in China which consumes about 42 percent of the world's base metals.

While the deal makes strategic sense, it comes at a time when several global companies have shied away from making big M&A bets due to the euro zone debt crisis and signs of a slowing global economy.

The deal, which has the LME board's backing but is still subject to approval by LME shareholders, would give HKEx a sought after commodity trading platform and brings LME members closer to China, the world's biggest metals buyer.

"We think the exchange overpaid for a business it has very little experience running," said Edmond Law, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "The execution risk on this deal is very high, and returns may only come in the very long term."

Other analysts including those from Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, CLSA and Macquarie maintained their 'underperform' or 'cut' ratings on HKEx, with Merrill saying the high price paid for the LME would make delivering attractive returns difficult.

ICE BREAKER

HKEx, which runs Asia's largest bourse, beat major global exchange operators, including IntercontinetalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and CME Group Inc (CME.O), to win the LME at a time when HKEx's mainstay business of cash equities trading is going through a dry patch.

HKEx has said that until 2015 it will not increase fees for contracts currently traded on the LME, beyond levels that kick in next month. It also said the LME acquisition would add to its earnings after three years. It will pay for the deal through its existing funds and with a 1.1 billion pound bank loan.

The exchange, listed in 2000 and run by former journalist and investment banker Charles Li, is semi-government run, with the Hong Kong government appointing six of the company's 13 board directors and holding 5.8 percent of its shares.

Li was one of the lead bankers who advised Chinese oil major CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) on its failed $18.5 billion acquisition of U.S. oil and producer Unocal in 2005.

The LME is Europe's last open outcry exchange, where traders use arcane hand signals to buy and sell copper, aluminum, lead, nickel, tin and zinc around a circular floor. Total traded value last year was $15.4 trillion.

(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)