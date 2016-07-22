MELBOURNE Trading on the London Metal Exchange's electronic platforms restarted just before 0400 GMT after technical issues delayed the start of trading for almost four hours on Friday.

The delayed was due to technical issues relating to members' ability to connect to the market, a spokesman at LME-owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said.

LME copper traded down half a percent at $4,959 by 0404 GMT with still relatively low volume of around 100 lots.

Traders said the outage dampened overall interest in metal markets. Copper traded on the Shanghai exchange edged down 0.4 percent.

"The China currency fix has had a decent move this morning, so there may have been more enquiries," said a trader at a brokerage at Hong Kong.

"We are getting some enquiries but people are holding back because they want to see a price on the screen."

