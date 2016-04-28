Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday its new electronic tracking system for warehouses has been launched.

"LMEshield is now live, and the first receipt has been issued by Henry Bath & Son Ltd on behalf of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC," Matthew Chamberlain, head of business development, told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

LMEshield is available in 19 jurisdictions, including countries new to the LME storage network such as India, South Africa and Chile, he added.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK)

