SINGAPORE Commodities trader Trafigura TRAFGF.UL expects profit at its metals and concentrates unit will come under pressure next year as global economic growth slows, one of its directors, Simon Collins, told Reuters.

"We have to focus on our core business and continue to try to struggle by. In terms of concentrates and metals, potentially it will be a tough year," said Collins, who heads up the company's metals and bulk commodities divisions.

Privately held Trafigura, which says it is the world's second largest independent trader of non-steel related ores, and world's third largest oil trader, saw a $122 billion turnover in 2011, up from $79 billion in 2010.

It has been building up its business in Asia, and in May said Singapore would be its main trading hub as it seeks to tap growth in what has become one of the world's few remaining bright spots for demand.

At the end of the year it will relocate three more metals traders, including veteran trader Micky Richmond, to Singapore from Shanghai.

Competition in the sector has intensified, with rivals Gunvor, Mercuria, and Noble (NOBG.SI), making inroads into base metals this year. But Trafigura said it is confident it can withstand the pressure.

"We have not really seen much impact on the business so far - if any," Collins said.

Alongside Malaysia, which Trafigura said in June it has marked out as a country as a key for its growth, the trader's gaze has shifted towards Indonesia, where new regulations have curbed exports, and to China, where it is building more storage facilities.

"We are starting to focus more attention on Indonesia, primarily because of coal," said Collins.

Indonesia, a leading metals and coal exporter, slapped an export tax on metal ores in May. The country accounts for around 5 percent of global coal production - or around 376 million metric tons - last year.

The tax, which exempts miners with plans to build smelters, comes ahead of heavier restrictions on ore exports from 2014 as the country looks to plump revenue by making sure more raw materials are processed domestically, although many expect companies will struggle to comply in time.

New deals in the burgeoning downstream sector, as the government looks to encourage firms to build metals processing plants, could present an opportunity, said Collins.

"I think we would look at it. It's an interesting time and it's something to look at," he said.

In the meantime, the company is continuing to build commodities storage capabilities across China and elsewhere, he added.

"There's plenty happening. We have approximately 35 projects ongoing at the minute, either expansions or new facilities."

Trafigura bought metals warehousing and logistics firm NEMS in March 2010.

COPPER TO OUTPERFORM

Trafigura has pinned copper as next year's top base metals performer, seeing it in a $7,500-$9000 metric ton range, from $8,125 a metric ton on Friday, helped by its supply fundamentals, as well as climbing oil prices, which will push up costs for miners.

Trafigura expects Chinese copper demand to improve to 6 percent next year from 5 percent in 2012 but sees a small market surplus of 350,000 metric tons.

Lead and nickel come in second, due in part to Indonesia's curbs on nickel ore exports, but also due to roaring demand from Chinese battery makers, and a shortfall of supply.

"Junk batteries are very tight at the moment, but there is not a lot of supply and the secondary lead producers are screaming out for raw material, which is why I think the premiums are so high on lead," he added.

It sees China's demand for aluminum accelerating to 9 percent from 8 percent, nickel improving to 8.4 percent from 6.3 percent and zinc demand doubling to 8 percent from 4 percent.

China's lead demand growth should stay steady at 8 percent, he said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; Editing by Louise Heavens)