NOV 21 (LPC) - The future ancillary business that a lending relationship will eventually bring is becoming more relevant than ever in the U.S. investment grade loan market.

As global volatility makes capital increasingly dear and cost of funds mount, banks are exiting or reducing their exposure to some credit facilities as they evaluate more closely the clients they want to work with.

"When there was enough liquidity in the system and capital was more available, banks could be more liberal on how to deploy their capital," a senior banker said. "Now, banks want to know whether the relationship will bring more business because lending costs more money."

Recently, five banks either opted out or were asked by the company to exit the syndicate group on a $1 billion revolver for BBB+/Baa1 rated Norfolk Southern Corp, sources said. The facility was refinancing an existing 364-day revolver of the same size set to expire on June 26, 2012.

A Norfolk spokesperson declined to comment.

Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Bayerische Landesbank, Societe Generale and UBS were lenders in the previous credit that stepped out of the new loan, sources said.

The five banks are notably European. However, rather than jitters from the company related to sovereign risk or cost of funding issues, their absence is likely related to a mutual reevaluation of the business relationship, sources said.

"Generally, when we've been speaking to a company these days and we've been going through a careful analysis and discussions of the syndicate, it's revolved around who's adding value to the company and whether the company is generating enough business to make it worth committing capital," the senior banker said.

Such a reassessment is a sign of the times as banks may not be feeling the need to reevaluate lending relationships if capital was more readily available and they were not facing increased funding costs.

At least one bank simply chose to step out before the renewal process launched. This was because the lending relationship with the company was not providing enough ancillary business to justify a prolonged involvement, sources said.

As it turns out, the railway manufacturer did not need these banks, as it was able to line up more than enough funds from U.S. and Japanese banks to renew the deal, sources said. Additionally, the company is not an active issuer in the bond or foreign exchange markets making the maintenance of relationships with global banks less relevant, sources said.

Some banks within the group, after being invited to be part of the syndicate, were asked to step down as the company informed them they were no longer needed, sources said.

Relationship driven

Historically, investment grade lending has been relationship-based: banks lend at low rates in anticipation of the future business that a client might bring as it reaches out to the capital markets for other transactions. But persisting volatility has made banks become more cautious in how they deploy capital and have become more willing to sacrifice relationships.

"People would say ancillary business has always been important. But right now it is of heightened importance," a banker said.

Last month, plastic manufacturer Dow Chemical Co saw three European banks drop from its syndicate as the company extended the maturity and increased its existing $3 billion three-year revolver due 2013, sources said. The company entered the revolver in June 2010.

Citigroup and HSBC led the deal.

As the company asked its lenders to upsize their loans to reach $5 billion, some banks upped their commitments, other maintained the same level and others merely opted out, sources said.

Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole and UBS, three banks that had participated in the previous credit, were notorious absentees of the new deal bank group.

"We are managing our (banking) relationships in a very selective manner and view the recent renewal of our revolver as a success," a spokesperson for Dow Chemical said.

As previously reported by Thomson Reuters LPC, Colgate-Palmolive Co recently reduced the target size of a financing after failing to garner enough interest to increase the deal among its bank group.

The lack of interest from both European and U.S. banks was due to the company's limited activity in the equity, bond and derivatives markets that would fail to bring enough additional business to justify the relationship.

The transaction was one of the first that indicated banks are increasingly scrutinizing lending relationships based on the expectation of further business.

Colgate-Palmolive was looking to refinance and upsize a $1.6 billion existing revolver due November 2012 to a $2 billion five-year loan. However, it was only able to reach $1.8 billion as banks, both U.S. and European, were hesitant to join due to the company's limited issuance in both the bond and equity markets.

Indeed, the relationship lending landscape is already changing. According to a Thomson Reuters LPC analysis based on a sample of investment grade deals, European lenders have lost 5 percent of their market share in the first three quarters of 2011. Asia-Pacific- and Canada-based banks' share was steady at 18 percent and 8 percent, respectively. U.S. banks are filling the gap as their share of participant volume increased by 6 percent point to 37 percent.

(Michelle Sierra is a reporter in New York for Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp)