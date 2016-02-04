NEW YORK Worried investors are calling for tighter terms and conditions on US leveraged loans as pricing continues to move higher for lower-rated companies while the market tries to digest a multi-billion dollar logjam of deals from last year in a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

Several deals, including a US$1.5bn equivalent term loan B backing the buyout of software company SolarWinds, had to increase pricing last week, but investors are also focused on tightening terms and conditions such as restricting borrowers’ ability to raise additional debt and increase leverage levels.

Borrowers had become used to flexible ‘covenant-lite’ loans over the last four to five years, but investors are now asking for covenants to be added in some cases to stop borrowers raising fresh debt at their discretion, particularly for private-equity backed companies that are raising new loans to pay dividends.

“Investors are asking for tightened restricted payments capabilities so that the borrower can’t funnel anywhere near as much or maybe any money out to equity investors before they start repaying the debt,” said John Fraser, managing partner of 3i Debt Management US.

Extra covenants were added this week to an US$865m leveraged loan which backed Mattress Firm Holding’s purchase of rival mattress company Sleepy’s.

Mattress Firm Holdings originally tried to arrange the loan on a covenant-lite basis but had to add a leverage ratio covenant that will keep initial leverage at a maximum of 5.5 times until the second quarter of 2017, when it will reduce by 0.5 times a year.

Healthcare company Vizient also added a senior secured leverage ratio covenant to a US$1.475bn leveraged loan that supports its acquisition of MedAssets' clinical resource management unit after initially offering the deal without covenants.

Investors are able to demand extra covenants for the first time in many years. Secondary loan prices are languishing at four-year lows as China’s economic slowdown, low oil prices and interest rate increases boost uncertainty and volatility.

The average bid on the SMi 100 composite of most actively-traded loans was 96.25 on Wednesday after trading at 100 in April 2015. This is encouraging investors to buy discounted loans in the secondary market rather than buying new primary loans at face value.

“The seismic change is that investors do not feel as desperate or compelled to buy new issues,” said Jeff Cohen, head of U.S. Loan Capital Markets at Credit Suisse. “They’re comfortable sitting on the sidelines and maybe think the market could even get a little cheaper. They’re going to be highly selective.”

Difficult market conditions are prompting bankers to ask for more flexibility on deal structure as well as pricing when underwriting new loans. Arrangers now need the ability to widen Original Issue Discounts (OIDs) on new loans to around 90% of face value, wider than around 97%, which was standard six months ago.

“If I’m underwriting a deal today, I’m going to have covenants on anything with some cyclicality or a small deal,” a second senior investment banker said.

Arranging banks need more flexibility when it comes to pricing and the ability to add covenants and prohibit the ability to raise additional debt through incremental baskets and make restricted payments, the second senior banker said.

“We can’t assume the market will stay the same or be better,” said a second banker. “We simply have to have more flexibility in our underwriting versus what we were providing to issuers last year at this time.”

Investors have been able to win further concessions in other deals, including extending call protection or requiring companies to use more money from excess cash to pay down debt and more changes are surfacing.

Business technology provider Endurance International Group increased annual amortizing repayments to 2% from 1% on a US$735m term loan backing its acquisition of online marketing firm Constant Contact this week, which will accelerate repayment.

Adding financial covenants and accelerating amortizing repayments is still fairly rare and currently reserved for low-rated issuers, the second banker said, adding that covenants could become more prevalent than they currently are if the market continues to flounder.

“For a normal non-cyclical credit we are not going to go back to covenants and restrictive terms and conditions,” the first banker said. “At least not yet.”

(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Sierra; Additional reporting by Lynn Adler)