HONG KONG Bankers have raised concerns about the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) increased supervision of Hong Kong-based banks which requires them to maintain stable long-term funds to support lending, particularly to Chinese companies.

The HKMA stepped up its scrutiny of Hong Kong-based banks' credit risk management in late 2013, when it asked lenders to show stable funding requirements and agree to regular onsite examinations of credit underwriting and stress testing.

The move followed a steep rise in offshore lending to mainland Chinese companies by Hong Kong-based banks. Chinese onshore companies borrowed HK$2.276 trillion ($293.61 billion) of customer loans last year, excluding HK$313 billion of trade finance loans, according to the HKMA.

Hong Kong banks' exposure to Chinese companies soared in 2013, when government regulations designed to curb onshore US dollar lending forced Chinese companies offshore to raise foreign currency loans in Hong Kong.

The stable funding ratio is based on the pace of growth in banks' loan books and is being assessed along with total customer deposits and capital, net borrowing from head offices, net inter-bank borrowings and negotiable debt instruments issued with remaining maturities of six months or more.

"The higher the pace of loan growth, the higher the required ratio," a HKMA spokesperson said.

Foreign banks have expressed concern to the HKMA about its increased scrutiny and the stable funding requirement which they fear could penalize them as they have a different funding mix from Asian banks and rely less on local deposits.

"Most foreign banks are not engaged in the retail business locally and don't have much chance to access local customer deposits," said Donatella Oliboni, chairman of the Hong Kong Foreign Financial Institutions Association (HKFFIA) and chief representative of Banca Popolare di Vicenza's Hong Kong representative office.

Oliboni said that some HKFFIA members have written to the HKMA to explain their funding situation and ask the regulator to help them find a solution that will not penalize them compared to Asian competitors.

Most foreign banks have smaller loan books than more established banks in Hong Kong, which are less affected by the stable funding ratio.

The stable funding requirement will be reset on a monthly basis based on the annualised year-to-date pace of loan growth of individual authorized institutions, according to the HKMA.

Sixty nine banks with relatively rapid loan growth were notified of the stable funding requirement at the end of March. Banks with relatively narrow local customer deposit bases and rapid loan growth are most affected, the HKMA said.

"Some members suggested that HKMA should find a way to restrict these measures only to transactions related to mainland China as this is the main reason why the HKMA decided to put the new requirements in place," said Oliboni.

Oliboni said that HKFFIA members' lending to Chinese companies raising loans offshore via Hong Kong has already been affected by the new funding requirements.

CHINESE EXPOSURE

Hong Kong syndicated loan volume hit a record high of $80 billion in 2013 as Chinese companies raised offshore dollar loans, showing an 86 percent increase on 2012, according to LPC data.

Nearly 70 percent of this volume was for Chinese companies, which saved around 30 basis points on interest margins by raising dollar loans in Hong Kong, compared to onshore China, the data shows.

Syndicated loans issued to Chinese companies in Hong Kong nearly tripled in 2013 to $56 billion in 2013, from $21 billion in 2012, and bankers expect that Chinese-related lending will continue to grow.

The Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) met the HKMA in March to discuss concerns raised by the APLMA's board about the possible imposition of quotas by the HKMA on local banks for lending to mainland Chinese companies.

The HKMA said that it did not intend to impose quotas on banks and that its concerns were due to a possible increase in bad debts if China's economy slowed and ensuring that banks maintain prudent management of their exposure to mainland Chinese companies.

Local banks have also been facing increased pressure from the HKMA, which include providing loan documents, purpose of funds and details of the credit approval process, for nearly a year.

"Every single detail relating to the loan, purpose of funds, where every dollar will go to has to be accounted for," the third banker said.

(Editing by Tessa Walsh)