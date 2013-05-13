LONDON May 13 Sponsors of European companies are opting to tap the US leveraged loan market to raise financing, lured by the greater liquidity, covenant-lite structures and higher leverage that European counterparts cannot offer.

This week, German-based industrial ceramics firm CeramTec became the latest deal expected to be brought to the US to raise leveraged loans for its potential buyout, following animal identification company Allflex, German insulation firm Armacell and others.

Despite Europe being a more natural home for these deals, bankers said that the arbitrage works in favour of the US as sponsors would rather put swaps in place to get a dollar deal on less restrictive terms. The US market for riskier debt is more liquid than Europe's, making it easier to raise large amounts at competitive rates.

"It is a real concern for European bankers that companies are opting to go to the US to finance deals. But the allure of the US is that you can get higher leverage and covenant-lite debt packages," a banker said. The shift of leveraged financing deals from Europe to the US is causing growing concern among European bankers, who are losing out on an increasing amount of work and fuelling fears of European disintermediation.

"These deals could be done in Europe and Europe wants to do them but because the investors have been such sticklers for things including covenants, Europe is just not as attractive as the US," the banker said.

Some European bankers have decreased the amount of effort they put into a deal initially in case sponsors opt for a US financing instead.

CERAMTEC SALE

US specialty chemicals company Rockwood Holdings put CeramTec up for sale in an auction process run by Lazard with a price tag of around 1.4 billion euros ($1.82 billion). Three private-equity bidders - Bain Capital, BC Partners and Cinven - are due to submit final-round offers on June 10.

Bankers are working on debt packages of around 900 million euros, or 6.5-6.75 times CeramTec's annual EBITDA of around 135 million euros and initially expected the deal to be funded in Europe but are now bracing themselves to lose the deal to the US instead. The dollar covenant-lite deal could include a euro carve-out.

This week it emerged that BC Partners' $1.3 billion acquisition of Allflex will be backed with an $810 million covenant-lite debt financing including a $540 million first lien loan and a $270 million second lien tranche. The first lien loan will be mainly denominated in dollars but a small portion of it could be denominated in euros, although no decision has been taken yet.

Covenant-lite financing has been a staple feature of the US market since 2005, peaking at $47.9 billion at the height of a buyout boom during the second quarter of 2007 and still raising $42.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Despite large volumes in the US, covenant-lite deals have mostly been shunned in Europe's more conservative loan market.

"Investors better start doing covenant-lite and becoming flexible on the pricing, otherwise it's all over," a second banker said. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)