WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) expects to build at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility the first four F-35 fighter jets to be delivered to Japan, with some component production work and final assembly to move to Japan for deliveries in 2017 and beyond.

Lockheed said the U.S. government estimated that Japan's decision to buy 42 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters would create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the United States.

It said the contract would also have a positive impact on continuing efforts to reduce the unit cost of each radar-evading jet in coming years, but gave few details.

Steve O'Bryan, Lockheed's vice president for F-35 business development, said the price per plane, excluding research and development spending, had already dropped 42 percent over the first four production batches, and would continue to drop in coming years as production accelerated.

Current planning projected a "unit recurring flyaway cost" of about $100 million for the eighth batch of fighter jets, measured in then year dollars, O'Bryan said. That price would drop to around $90 million for the ninth batch, and $86 million for a tenth batch, he said.

Eventually, Lockheed expects to reach an average unit cost for the plane of about $65 million.

O'Bryan said the effect of Japan's order on the projected unit costs had not yet been calculated, but it would clearly help drive costs lower. Japan's initial planes would be included in the eighth batch of fighter jets, the Pentagon office that oversees the F-35 program said in a statement on Monday.

Japanese officials told reporters on Tuesday that they expected to pay 8.9 billion yen or $114 million per plane, excluding spare parts. O'Bryan said that total likely included U.S. government fees, technical manuals, and other items.

Lockheed is upbeat that the Japanese order will help its prospects of winning a 60-plane order from South Korea in a competition that is expected to get underway early next year.

Clearly the Japanese order, and any others, would help the U.S. government in its efforts to drive down costs on the program, said one senior U.S. defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Lockheed is developing three variants of the new warplane for the United States and eight partner countries, Britain, Canada, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Australia and Turkey. Israel has also placed an order for the F-35.

O'Bryan told reporters that Japan's selection of the F-35 after a rigorous and transparent competition amounted to a "stamp of approval" that would have a positive impact on Lockheed's chances in two other important fighter competitions coming up next year in South Korea and Singapore.

He said the U.S. government has assured Japan that Lockheed would be able to meet its needs for initial deliveries in 2016.

O'Bryan said Lockheed had sufficient tooling available to meet Japan's needs, and those of South Korea if it won that contract, as well as other countries if more orders came in.

O'Bryan said Lockheed expected to deliver fighter jets to Italy and Australia in 2014, Turkey and Britain in 2015, and then Japan, Israel and Norway in 2016.

