Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Thursday named Larry Lawson, general manager of the company's F-35 fighter jet program, to run its aeronautics division starting on April 1.

Lawson, who previously managed Lockheed's F-22 fighter program, will succeed Ralph Heath, a U.S. Army veteran who is retiring after 37 years with Lockheed and its heritage companies.

Lockheed Chief Executive Officer Bob Stevens said Lawson understood customers' expectations and had a proven track record.

"We have absolute confidence that, under Larry's leadership, Aeronautics will continue the design, delivery and sustainment of affordable military aircraft and advanced development programs," Stevens said.

Lawson, currently the vice president and general manager of the F-35 program, will be succeeded by Orlando Carvalho, now vice president and deputy for the F-35 program.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)