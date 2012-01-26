WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the top U.S. defense contractor, forecast flat sales and operating profit for 2012, with a record high order backlog and aggressive cost-cutting helping it cope with lower U.S. military spending.

Bethesda-based Lockheed, which is developing the F-35 fighter jet for the U.S. military and eight international partners, on Thursday reported lower sales and earnings for the fourth quarter but said it had received $19.8 billion in orders, boosting its backlog to a record $80.7 billion.

Sales dropped nearly 5 percent to $12.2 billion, said Lockheed, which also builds missile defense equipment, coastal warships, satellites and transport planes for the U.S. government.

Revenue for the full year rose nearly 2 percent to $46.5 billion. It forecast revenue between $45 billion and $46 billion in 2012.

Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Stevens said the company had a strong year financially in 2011 due to its continued focus on executing U.S. and international programs.

He said Lockheed faced more uncertainty in 2012, given planned cuts of $487 billion in U.S. defense spending over the next decade. But he said the company's overall portfolio was well aligned with the U.S. military's strategic shift to the Asia Pacific region.

"We've built a very mature portfolio in our company of robust services and systems that we believe align extremely well with this new national security strategy," he told reporters.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is expected to explain some of the major decisions in the fiscal 2013 defense budget later Thursday, including plans to put off production of 179 additional F-35 fighter jets over the next five years.

JPMorgan defense analyst Joe Nadol said Lockheed's guidance was within the range of expectations. "Lockheed posted a solid quarter, in our view, and delivered guidance that generally looks within the range of expectations," he said in a note to clients.

Lockheed shares were up 1 percent to $82.80 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

NO CHANGE SEEN IN 2012 GUIDANCE

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said on the conference call that he did not expect to change guidance for 2012 since any Pentagon changes, including cuts to F-35 production plans, would take effect in 2013 and later.

Stevens said the F-35 program was making progress, but the company recognized there was more work to do.

He said Lockheed expected the Pentagon to stick with its overall target of buying 2,443 of the planes, and the company has not revised its estimate that the F-35 will account for 20 percent of Lockheed revenue when it reaches full production.

Stevens said the company expects additional orders from the eight international partners in coming years, and was seeing increasing demand from other countries like Japan, which said last year that it would buy 42 F-35s.

"We think the demand will remain robust in total," Stevens said, adding that the company was keeping a close eye on how many U.S. and international jets were ordered -- and when.

Lockheed also announced on Thursday that Larry Lawson, who now heads the F-35 program, would take over the reins of its entire aeronautics division in April, succeeding Ralph Heath, who is retiring after 37 years with the company.

LOCKHEED WARNS OF DEVASTATING EFFECT OF FURTHER CUTS

Stevens told reporters Lockheed was "greatly distressed" by the prospect of additional across-the-board cuts in U.S. defense spending required under "sequestration," which would more than double the $487 billion in cuts already planned.

Cuts of that magnitude would result in significant disruption to programs, further layoffs and great stress to the defense industrial base, he said. He called for urgent action to reverse the cuts imposed after lawmakers failed to find $1.2 trillion in other deficit-reducing measures.

"We think the impact on industry would be devastating, with a significant disruption of ongoing programs and initiatives across the board," he said.

Net earnings from continuing operations dropped 15 percent in the fourth quarter to $698 million from $821 million a year earlier. For the full year, they edged up slightly to $2.67 billion from $2.61 billion. The results reflected higher pension expense adjustments, a decrease in research and development (R&D) tax credits, and premiums on early debt retirement.

Earnings on per share basis from continuing operations fell to $2.14 in the fourth quarter from $2.28 a year earlier, but topped analysts' average estimate of $1.94.

Full-year operating profit fell to $3.98 billion from $4.05 billion in 2010 and will likely be in that same range in 2012, the company said.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa, Editing by Mark Potter and John Wallace)