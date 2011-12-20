Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Japan has picked Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter as its next-generation mainstay fighter, choosing the radar-evading plane ahead of Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon.
Lockheed is developing the F-35 for the U.S. military and eight international partners at a projected cost of more than $382 billion, making it the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program. Following are facts about the program:
* Lockheed and subcontractors Northrop Grumman Corp and BAE Systems are developing three variants of the plane, a conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) model for the Air Force; a short takeoff, vertical landing (STOVL) variant for the U.S. Marine Corps and Italy; and one with wider wings for the Navy to use on aircraft carriers.
* The F-35 fighter jet is 42 percent built of composite materials. The plane is just over 50 ft long and can travel at a speed of Mach 1.6. The variants have a range of up to 900 to 1,200 nautical miles and carry 15,000 to 18,000 pounds (6,800-8,164 kg) of weapons.
* The foreign partners on the program are Britain, Canada, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Turkey, Italy and Australia.
* Lockheed began negotiations on December 8 with the U.S. Defense Department for a fifth batch of 30 low-rate production airplanes, after agreeing for the first time to bear half the cost of an agreed-upon number of design changes required because the plane is already being produced while testing is still continuing.
* The F-35's engine is built by the Pratt & Whitney unit of United Technologies Corp. Earlier this month, General Electric and Rolls-Royce dropped their effort to build an alternate engine for the F-35, citing continued uncertainty in the program development and production schedules.
* Israel, the first foreign military sales customer, signed a $2.75 billion preliminary agreement in October 2010 to buy 19 F-35s, with an option for one more. That deal is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.